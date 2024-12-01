Monahan, Blue Jackets top Blackhawks to extend point streak to 6

Forward has goal, assist; Bedard scores for Chicago

CBJ@CHI: Monahan makes it 3-2 with a slick shot

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist, and the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their point streak to six games with a 6-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday.

Zach Werenski had two assists to push his point streak to eight games, and Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson scored for the Blue Jackets (11-9-3), who are 5-0-1 in their past six games. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves.

Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, and Nick Foligno also scored for the Blackhawks (8-14-2), who have lost two in a row and three of four. Petr Mrazek made 30 saves.

Chicago scored all three of its goals on the power play.

Bedard put the Blackhawks up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 2:59 of the first period. Ryan Donato picked up the puck in the slot and made a backhand pass to Bedard, who scored from the right face-off circle.

Ivan Provorov tied it 1-1 at 4:27, taking a drop pass from Monahan in the slot and putting a wrist shot past Mrazek with Dmitri Voronkov providing a screen in front.

Johnson gave Columbus a 2-1 lead at 11:23 on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Damon Severson.

Craig Smith it 2-2 at 3:00 of the second period on the power play, tipping in a shot by Taylor Hall.

Monahan put the Blue Jackets back ahead 3-2 at 4:50 with a wrist shot from the left face-off dot after taking a pass from Sean Kuraly along the left-wing boards.

Dante Fabbro extended it to 4-2 at 3:08 of the third period when he skated up the right wing and put a wrist shot past Mrazek’s glove.

With the Blackhawks on a 5-on-3 power play, Nick Foligno cut it to 4-3 at 8:08, tipping in a feed from Teuvo Teravainen.

Marchenko made it 5-3 at 10:52 on a shot from the slot at 10:52.

Voronkov scored an empty-net goal at 18:34 for the 6-3 final.

Latest News

DeBrusk completes hat trick in OT, Canucks recover to defeat Red Wings

NHL Buzz: Wood month to month for Avalanche with upper-body injury

Talbot of Red Wings leaves game with lower-body injury

Patriots walk in with Bruins jerseys ahead of centennial game

Necas leads 3 Stars of the Month for November

NHL EDGE stats: Janmark reaches top skating speed of season

Celebrini named NHL Rookie of the Month for November

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Wedgewood traded to Avalanche by Predators for Annunen

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

SCORE Boston could see another growth spurt with help of IGF grant

Kucherov out for Lightning with undisclosed injury

NHL On Tap: Bruins celebrate 100th anniversary against Canadiens

Smith stays hot, Sharks hold off Kraken to sweep home-and-home

Kapanen scores 1st with Oilers in victory against Avalanche

Stauber gets 1st NHL shutout, Utah Hockey Club cruises past Golden Knights

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Spurgeon lifts Wild to OT win against Predators