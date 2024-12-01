Monahan, Blue Jackets top Blackhawks to extend point streak to 6

Zach Werenski had two assists to push his point streak to eight games, and Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson scored for the Blue Jackets (11-9-3), who are 5-0-1 in their past six games. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves.

Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, and Nick Foligno also scored for the Blackhawks (8-14-2), who have lost two in a row and three of four. Petr Mrazek made 30 saves.

Chicago scored all three of its goals on the power play.

Bedard put the Blackhawks up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 2:59 of the first period. Ryan Donato picked up the puck in the slot and made a backhand pass to Bedard, who scored from the right face-off circle.

Ivan Provorov tied it 1-1 at 4:27, taking a drop pass from Monahan in the slot and putting a wrist shot past Mrazek with Dmitri Voronkov providing a screen in front.

Johnson gave Columbus a 2-1 lead at 11:23 on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Damon Severson.

Craig Smith it 2-2 at 3:00 of the second period on the power play, tipping in a shot by Taylor Hall.

Monahan put the Blue Jackets back ahead 3-2 at 4:50 with a wrist shot from the left face-off dot after taking a pass from Sean Kuraly along the left-wing boards.

Dante Fabbro extended it to 4-2 at 3:08 of the third period when he skated up the right wing and put a wrist shot past Mrazek’s glove.

With the Blackhawks on a 5-on-3 power play, Nick Foligno cut it to 4-3 at 8:08, tipping in a feed from Teuvo Teravainen.

Marchenko made it 5-3 at 10:52 on a shot from the slot at 10:52.

Voronkov scored an empty-net goal at 18:34 for the 6-3 final.