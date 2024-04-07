Blue Jackets at Hurricanes

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (26-39-12) at HURRICANES (48-22-7)

5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Alex Nylander

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

James Malatesta -- Justin Danforth -- Carson Meyer

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson

Nick Blankenburg -- David Jiricek

Malcolm Subban

Jet Greaves

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Pyotr Kochetkov, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow

Injured: none

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Subban could make his first start for the Blue Jackets and first NHL appearance since Jan. 11, 2022, after Jet Greaves made 37 saves in a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Andersen could start after Kochetkov made 14 saves in a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Friday.

