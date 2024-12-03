Blue Jackets at Flames projected lineups
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Zachary Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Mikael Pyyhtia, Jack Johnson, Jet Greaves
Injured: Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman -- Connor Zary -- Walker Duehr
Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Ryan Lomberg
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley
Injured: Justin Kirkland (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... Kuzmenko will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. ... Duehr and Pelletier, recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday, each will each make his season debut for the Flames.