Blue Jackets at Flames projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (11-9-3) at FLAMES (12-9-4)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Zachary Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Mikael Pyyhtia, Jack Johnson, Jet Greaves

Injured: Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman -- Connor Zary -- Walker Duehr

Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Ryan Lomberg

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Justin Kirkland (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... Kuzmenko will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. ... Duehr and Pelletier, recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday, each will each make his season debut for the Flames.

