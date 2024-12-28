Blue Jackets at Bruins projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (15-15-6) at BRUINS (19-14-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Zach Aston-Reese

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Jack Johnson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Justin Brazeau -- Trent Frederic -- Oliver Wahlstrom

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday following the Blue Jackets' 6-2 win in the first half of the home-and-home back-to-back Friday. ... Columbus has dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen the past two games; if it reverts to six defensemen, Johnson could come out for Labanc, a forward. … Swayman will start after Korpisalo allowed six goals on 33 shots Friday.

