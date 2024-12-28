Blue Jackets at Bruins projected lineups
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Zach Aston-Reese
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Jack Johnson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Justin Brazeau -- Trent Frederic -- Oliver Wahlstrom
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday following the Blue Jackets' 6-2 win in the first half of the home-and-home back-to-back Friday. ... Columbus has dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen the past two games; if it reverts to six defensemen, Johnson could come out for Labanc, a forward. … Swayman will start after Korpisalo allowed six goals on 33 shots Friday.