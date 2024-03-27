Doan scores 2 in NHL debut, Coyotes surge past Blue Jackets

Son of franchise icon breaks tie in 3rd; Arizona eliminated from playoff contention

Recap: Blue Jackets at Coyotes 3.26.24

By Alan Robinson
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Josh Doan scored two goals in his NHL debut, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 at Mullett Arena on Tuesday.

Doan scored in the second period before putting Arizona ahead 3-2 at 11:31 of the third, redirecting Matias Maccelli’s shot under the crossbar for the first of four consecutive Coyotes goals.

Doan, promoted from Tucson (AHL) before the game, is the son of Coyotes franchise scoring leader and longtime captain Shane Doan, who celebrated with family members after both goals.

Maccelli and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist and Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves and had an assist for the Coyotes (30-37-5). 

Despite winning, Arizona was eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoffs contention for the 11th time in 12 seasons when the Vegas Golden Knights gained a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators.

Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (23-37-12). Elvis Merzlikins made 29 saves.

Jenner’s power-play goal made it 1-0 at 11:45 of the first period, the fourth straight game Columbus scored the opening goal. 

Maccelli tied it 1-1 on a power play at 14:55, the first of two Coyotes goals in 1:38. Sean Durzi bumped a pass from the high slot to Maccelli for a snap shot from the left face-off circle.

Doan’s first NHL goal put Arizona ahead 2-1 at 16:33. Doan knocked down Werenski’s clearing attempt from behind the goal line and steered it into the net. Doan scored 26 seconds after Merzlikins stopped him on a short breakaway.

In a private suite, Shane Doan pumped his fists and celebrated with his family, lifting up a daughter and then his wife Andrea.

Werenski tied it 2-2 on a power play at 19:21 of the second. 

Nick Bjugstad made it 4-2 at 14:39. Nick Schmaltz scored short-handed at 16:02 for a 5-2 lead and Dylan Guenther’s unassisted short-handed goal at 19:49 made for the 6-2 final.

