Doan to make NHL debut with Coyotes, following in father's footsteps

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Josh Doan will make his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, and he wouldn't have wanted it to be with any other team.

Doan will be in the lineup when the Coyotes host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Mullett Arena (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH), one day after being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League.

He'll be following path same as his father, franchise icon Shane Doan, who spent his entire 21-season NHL career (1995-2017) with the Coyotes/Winnipeg Jets.

Josh Doan will become the first player born and trained in Arizona to play for his home-state team. The Coyotes selected him in the second round (No. 37) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

"I'm excited, a little bit nervous, because it's something you dream of and it's an opportunity you’re hoping to get," Doan said Tuesday. "But when it finally comes it catches you off guard a little bit.

"Since I was a kid, I've been a Coyotes fan since Day One and watched everything and followed the prospects, and to finally be doing this is definitely something cool and something [as a kid] I didn't think would be a possibility."