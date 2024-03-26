Doan to make NHL debut with Coyotes, following in father's footsteps

22-year-old forward will be 1st player born and trained in Arizona to play for team

josh-doan-ari-practice-2

© Isaac Torres/Arizona Coyotes

By Alan Robinson
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Josh Doan will make his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, and he wouldn't have wanted it to be with any other team.

Doan will be in the lineup when the Coyotes host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Mullett Arena (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH), one day after being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League.

He'll be following path same as his father, franchise icon Shane Doan, who spent his entire 21-season NHL career (1995-2017) with the Coyotes/Winnipeg Jets.

Josh Doan will become the first player born and trained in Arizona to play for his home-state team. The Coyotes selected him in the second round (No. 37) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

"I'm excited, a little bit nervous, because it's something you dream of and it's an opportunity you’re hoping to get," Doan said Tuesday. "But when it finally comes it catches you off guard a little bit.

"Since I was a kid, I've been a Coyotes fan since Day One and watched everything and followed the prospects, and to finally be doing this is definitely something cool and something [as a kid] I didn't think would be a possibility."

This wasn't a promotion made as a courtesy to the Doan family or out of curiosity to see what the 22-year-old could do at the NHL level. Josh Doan is leading Tucson and is third among AHL rookies with 46 points (26 goals, 20 assists) in 62 games, and leads the league's rookies in goals.

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong called Josh Doan on Sunday to give him the news.

"I wanted to be the first one to congratulate you and tell you how excited we are to bring you up," Armstrong said during the phone call. "It's well-earned. You've had a heck of a year down there, and you're going to get a good opportunity coming up here, playing with the big boys.”

Doan has a familiar name in Arizona, but he's already proving quite capable of making a name for himself.

"He had a good [training] camp with us, then he went there and worked very hard and he earned the right to be here. He deserved it," Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. "I'm happy he can feel really good about himself knowing full well he earned everything he got."

Doan played two seasons at Arizona State after being drafted, with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 35 games as a freshman in 2021-22 and 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in 39 games last season, when he also was named captain.

NHL Now on Josh Doan making NHL debut for Coyotes

He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on March 16, 2023, and had six points (three goals, three assists) in 14 AHL games to finish last season.

"I like the decision last year to jump up," Tourigny said. "He couldn’t stay in college and wanted to challenge himself and he went to Tucson, had a good end of the year and learned a lot."

Shane Doan leads the Coyotes/ Jets franchise all-time in games played (1,540), goals (402), assists (570) and points (972). He had 13 seasons with at least 20 goals was voted the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2010 as the player who best displayed leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community, and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2012.

After spending three seasons working in the Coyotes front office, he's in his first season as a special advisor to Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving and was on a scouting trip when his son called to tell him of his promotion.

The father's advice to his son? Do the little things and don't worry about the big things.

"That's what he says to me before every game, so it's just repetition at this point," Josh Doan said. "Stick to what you can control and everything else will take care of itself. … Take a deep breath and focus on that, that's all you really can do."

Shane Doan wore No. 19 in the NHL. Fittingly enough, and no doubt as a tribute to his father, Josh Doan will wear No. 91.

Josh Doan said leaving home Tuesday for the morning skate was a little different.

"My mom [Andrea] was giggling because she's seen me walk out this door to go to the rink a thousand times, but it's just a little bit different today," he said.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Zegras to return for Ducks against Kraken

Annunen signs 2-year contract with Avalanche

Capitals host Red Wings in battle for playoff spot in Eastern Conference

Jets coach Bowness set to return against Oilers

Guentzel preparing for emotional return to Pittsburgh with Hurricanes

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 26

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Rangers among 4 in Eastern Conference who can clinch

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 26

Kopitar, Kings hold off Canucks for 4th straight win

Marchessault scores in OT, lifts Golden Knights past Blues

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Guenther talks development with Coyotes in Q&A with NHL.com

State Your Case: Building team around Matthews or Jack Hughes

Leddy celebrates 1,000th NHL game with Blues in home state of Minnesota

NHL Buzz: Doan could make NHL debut with Coyotes on Tuesday

St. Louis to return for Canadiens against Avalanche