Fantilli expected to miss 8 weeks for Blue Jackets with calf laceration

Adam Fantilli is expected to be out eight weeks for the Columbus Blue Jackets because of a calf laceration.

The 19-year-old forward was injured during the second period of Columbus' 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday when he was struck by the skate blade of Kraken forward Jared McCann. Fantilli hopped off the ice and down the tunnel while trying to avoid putting any pressure on his left leg.

Fantilli, the No. 3 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, is fourth among NHL rookies with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games.

Columbus also currently is without forward Patrik Laine, who entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Sunday. He has been out since he sustained a broken clavicle during a 6-5 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 14, and has nine points (six goals, three assists) in 18 games this season.

The Blue Jackets (16-24-10) are off until Feb. 10, when they'll host the Tampa Bay Lightning.