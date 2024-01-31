 Fantilli out for Blue Jackets with leg injury 

Forward, No. 3 pick in 2023 NHL Draft, cut by skate blade Sunday, won't play against Blues

Adam Fantilli CBJ injury status

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Adam Fantilli will not play for the Columbus Blue Jackets against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSOH, NHLN, TVAS) because of a cut on his left leg.

The forward was cut by a skate blade during a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday in the second period following a hit on forward Jared McCann along the boards. He hopped off the ice and down the tunnel while trying to avoid putting any pressure on his left leg.

Fantilli will be evaluated further once the Blue Jackets return to Columbus following the game Tuesday. They are then off until Feb. 10.

The No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Fantilli is fourth among rookies with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games this season. He is second on the Blue Jackets in points behind forward Johnny Gaudreau (31).

Columbus is also currently without forward Patrik Laine, who entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Sunday. He has been out since he sustained a broken clavicle during a 6-5 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 14, and has nine points (six goals, three assists) in 18 games this season.

Latest News

Merzlikins makes 21 saves, Blue Jackets blank Blues

Canucks fired up to have Tocchet with them for NHL All-Star Weekend

Yogi Berra, Devils owner McMullen were best friends from different angles

1967 Maple Leafs overcame coach, Black Hawks to reach Cup Final

Mailbag: Rangers' Deadline options without Chytil; Nylander's worth

NHL Network to provide coverage of 2024 All-Star Weekend in Toronto

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jack Hughes won't be in action All-Star Weekend, will remain co-captain

NHL Buzz: Kane expects to return for Red Wings after All-Star break

Bratt to replace Devils teammate Hughes on 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend roster

2024 NHL All-Star Weekend roster includes 4 from host Maple Leafs

All-Star festivities Thursday will feature ‘3 events in 1,’ Mayer says

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

DeBrincat of Red Wings continues to defy expectations with 2nd All-Star appearance

Women in Hockey: Kendall Coyne Schofield

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 30

NHL Morning Skate for January 30

Owen Riegling, Loud Luxury, The Reklaws, Kiana Ledé to perform at All-Star Weekend