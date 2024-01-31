 Fantilli out for Blue Jackets with leg injury 

Adam Fantilli will not play for the Columbus Blue Jackets against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSOH, NHLN, TVAS) because of a cut on his left leg.

The forward was cut by a skate blade during a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday in the second period following a hit on forward Jared McCann along the boards. He hopped off the ice and down the tunnel while trying to avoid putting any pressure on his left leg.

Fantilli will be evaluated further once the Blue Jackets return to Columbus following the game Tuesday. They are then off until Feb. 10.

The No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Fantilli is fourth among rookies with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games this season. He is second on the Blue Jackets in points behind forward Johnny Gaudreau (31).

Columbus is also currently without forward Patrik Laine, who entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Sunday. He has been out since he sustained a broken clavicle during a 6-5 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 14, and has nine points (six goals, three assists) in 18 games this season.