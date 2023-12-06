Boqvist out 4 weeks for Blue Jackets with shoulder strain

Adam Boqvist, Elvis Merzlikins and Cole Sillinger were placed on injured reserve by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Boqvist is expected to be out four weeks with a shoulder strain. The defenseman was injured in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. He had an assist in a season-high 25:13 of ice time in the game.

Boqvist has three assists in 13 games this season.

Merzlikins will be out one week with an illness. The goalie made 35 saves Tuesday and is 6-8-4 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 19 games this season.

Sillinger, a forward, is day to day with an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 29. He has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 24 games this season.

Columbus recalled forward Emil Bemstrom, defenseman Nick Blankenburg (emergency recall) and goalie Jet Greaves (emergency recall) from Cleveland of the American Hockey League. Bemstrom has four points (three goals, one assist) in 12 games with the Blue Jackets this season;

Blankenburg and Greaves have not played in the NHL this season.

Also Wednesday, the Blue Jackets traded forward Eric Robinson to the Buffalo Sabres for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets (8-14-5), who are last in the Metropolitan Division, visit the New York Islanders on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSGSN).