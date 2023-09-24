Blue Jackets season preview: Look to bounce back from injury woes

3 KEYS

1. Better health

The Blue Jackets are due to have better luck with injuries after everything went wrong last season, beginning with Patrik Laine spraining his elbow in the opener (after scoring a goal). By the end of the season, Columbus had lost a franchise-record 563 man-games to injuries, including No. 1 defenseman Zach Werenski missing the final 69 with a shoulder injury. Injuries contributed to a 3-9-0 start, from which they never recovered. Staying healthy and starting strong will be pivotal for the Blue Jackets to have more success this season.

2. Cut down the goals against

Columbus was 31st in goals against per game (4.01) and shots against per game (35.4), and tied for 30th in 5-on-5 save percentage (.901), so there is a lot of room for improvement there. Having Werenski healthy and the additions of Damon Severson (acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on June 9 after signing eight-year contract) and Ivan Provorov (acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers via the Los Angeles Kings in a three-team trade on June 6) make the defense deeper and stronger. But the Blue Jackets also need goalies Elvis Merzlikins (7-18-2, 4.23 goals-against average, .876 save percentage) and Daniil Tarasov (4-11-1, 3.91 GAA, .892 save percentage) to rebound.

3. Moving on from Babcock’s resignation

Mike Babcock was hired July 1 to replace Brad Larsen as coach but resigned Sept. 17 after being investigated by the NHL Players’ Association following a report that he asked players to share personal photos on their private mobile devices. Pascal Vincent was promoted from associate coach to replace Babcock, signing a two-year contract and jumping directly into training camp with the challenge of helping Columbus turn its fortunes around quickly. A renewed commitment to structure and attention to detail should lead to improved play at both ends. Getting more from skilled forwards such as Laine, who had 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 55 games last season, and how rookie Adam Fantilli, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, develops will also be pivotal.