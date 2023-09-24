Blue Jackets season preview: Look to bounce back from injury woes

ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
The depth created by the additions of Severson and Provorov has others competing for jobs on defense, including rookie David Jiricek, Jake Bean, Nick Blankenburg, Jake Christiansen and Andrew Peeke. Entering his fifth NHL season, Adam Boqvist will try to solidify his spot in the top four and, potentially, on the second power-play unit. The Blue Jackets also have a surplus of forwards pushing for spots on their bottom two lines, including 23-year-old Dmitri Voronkov -- who will try to jump directly to the NHL after playing for Ak Bars of the Kontinental Hockey League the past five seasons -- as well as Yegor Chinakhov, Cole Sillinger, Eric Robinson, Justin Danforth, Mathieu Olivier, Emil Bemstrom and Liam Foudy.
Most intriguing addition
Fantilli is Columbus’ franchise center of the future after leading the NCAA in goals (30) and points (65) in 36 games last season, and winning the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the best NCAA men’s ice hockey player. Fantilli, who turns 19 when the Blue Jackets open their season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 12, is expected to play on one of the top two lines, potentially with Laine as a linemate.
Biggest potential surprise
There is no need to rush Jiricek, the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, with Columbus’ depth on defense. But the 19-year-old has the talent to make the jump to playing regularly in the NHL at some point this season after he played four games with Columbus in 2022-23 (no points) and had a strong season with Cleveland of the American Hockey League, where he had 38 points (six goals, 32 assists) in 55 games and was selected to the AHL All-Star Game.
Ready to contribute
Voronkov, a fourth-round pick (No. 114) in the 2019 NHL Draft, might need some time to adjust to the North American game, but is expected to get a chance to show what he can do in preseason games and could force his way onto the roster with his play. His 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) in 54 games with Ak Bars last season are evidence of his offensive skill. He also has the size (6-foot-4, 190 pounds), and willingness to use it, to play in a grinding role.
Fantasy sleeper
Kent Johnson, C/LW (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He ranked fifth among NHL rookies in points with 40 (16 goals, 24 assists) in 79 games last season despite only averaging 14:30 per game. He has a chance to play on a line with a fellow University of Michigan product in center Adam Fantilli (led NCAA with 65 points in 36 games) if the latter makes the jump to the NHL this season. -- Pete Jensen