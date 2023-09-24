Blue Jackets season preview: Look to bounce back from injury woes

Latest News

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Coach: Pascal Vincent (first season)

Last season: 25-48-9, eighth in Metropolitan Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Better health

The Blue Jackets are due to have better luck with injuries after everything went wrong last season, beginning with Patrik Laine spraining his elbow in the opener (after scoring a goal). By the end of the season, Columbus had lost a franchise-record 563 man-games to injuries, including No. 1 defenseman Zach Werenski missing the final 69 with a shoulder injury. Injuries contributed to a 3-9-0 start, from which they never recovered. Staying healthy and starting strong will be pivotal for the Blue Jackets to have more success this season.

2. Cut down the goals against

Columbus was 31st in goals against per game (4.01) and shots against per game (35.4), and tied for 30th in 5-on-5 save percentage (.901), so there is a lot of room for improvement there. Having Werenski healthy and the additions of Damon Severson (acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on June 9 after signing eight-year contract) and Ivan Provorov (acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers via the Los Angeles Kings in a three-team trade on June 6) make the defense deeper and stronger. But the Blue Jackets also need goalies Elvis Merzlikins (7-18-2, 4.23 goals-against average, .876 save percentage) and Daniil Tarasov (4-11-1, 3.91 GAA, .892 save percentage) to rebound.

3. Moving on from Babcock’s resignation

Mike Babcock was hired July 1 to replace Brad Larsen as coach but resigned Sept. 17 after being investigated by the NHL Players’ Association following a report that he asked players to share personal photos on their private mobile devices. Pascal Vincent was promoted from associate coach to replace Babcock, signing a two-year contract and jumping directly into training camp with the challenge of helping Columbus turn its fortunes around quickly. A renewed commitment to structure and attention to detail should lead to improved play at both ends. Getting more from skilled forwards such as Laine, who had 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 55 games last season, and how rookie Adam Fantilli, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, develops will also be pivotal.

From Michigan to NHL: Adam Fantilli's Draft Journey

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

The depth created by the additions of Severson and Provorov has others competing for jobs on defense, including rookie David Jiricek, Jake Bean, Nick Blankenburg, Jake Christiansen and Andrew Peeke. Entering his fifth NHL season, Adam Boqvist will try to solidify his spot in the top four and, potentially, on the second power-play unit. The Blue Jackets also have a surplus of forwards pushing for spots on their bottom two lines, including 23-year-old Dmitri Voronkov -- who will try to jump directly to the NHL after playing for Ak Bars of the Kontinental Hockey League the past five seasons -- as well as Yegor Chinakhov, Cole Sillinger, Eric Robinson, Justin Danforth, Mathieu Olivier, Emil Bemstrom and Liam Foudy.

Most intriguing addition

Fantilli is Columbus’ franchise center of the future after leading the NCAA in goals (30) and points (65) in 36 games last season, and winning the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the best NCAA men’s ice hockey player. Fantilli, who turns 19 when the Blue Jackets open their season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 12, is expected to play on one of the top two lines, potentially with Laine as a linemate.

Biggest potential surprise

There is no need to rush Jiricek, the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, with Columbus’ depth on defense. But the 19-year-old has the talent to make the jump to playing regularly in the NHL at some point this season after he played four games with Columbus in 2022-23 (no points) and had a strong season with Cleveland of the American Hockey League, where he had 38 points (six goals, 32 assists) in 55 games and was selected to the AHL All-Star Game.

Ready to contribute

Voronkov, a fourth-round pick (No. 114) in the 2019 NHL Draft, might need some time to adjust to the North American game, but is expected to get a chance to show what he can do in preseason games and could force his way onto the roster with his play. His 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) in 54 games with Ak Bars last season are evidence of his offensive skill. He also has the size (6-foot-4, 190 pounds), and willingness to use it, to play in a grinding role.

Fantasy sleeper

Kent Johnson, C/LW (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He ranked fifth among NHL rookies in points with 40 (16 goals, 24 assists) in 79 games last season despite only averaging 14:30 per game. He has a chance to play on a line with a fellow University of Michigan product in center Adam Fantilli (led NCAA with 65 points in 36 games) if the latter makes the jump to the NHL this season. -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Jack Roslovic

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Adam Boqvist

Nick Blankenburg -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov