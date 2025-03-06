Parayko out at least 6 weeks for Blues with knee injury

Defenseman to have scope of knee, leads St. Louis defensemen in time on ice

NHL.com
Colton Parayko will be out at least six weeks after the St. Louis Blues defenseman injured his left knee in a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

General manager Doug Armstrong said the 31-year-old will undergo a scope on the knee and will be reevaluated in six weeks.

Parayko, who played for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off, has an NHL career-high 15 goals this season and has tied an NHL career high with 35 points. Before this injury, he had missed just one game this season.

He leads all Blues players with an average ice time per game of 23:51, including playing 23:13 on Wednesday.

He has 294 points (76 goals, 218 assists) in 721 regular-season NHL games, all with the Blues, and 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 82 Stanley Cup Playoff game, including 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 2019 when the Blues won the Cup.

The Blues (30-27-6), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games, are one point behind the Calgary Flames for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.

They next play at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+).

