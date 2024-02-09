Avalanche-Panthers, Canucks-Capitals highlight weekend schedule

Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:

Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers (Saturday, 6 p.m. ET; BSFL, ALT)

The Avalanche (32-16-4) have lost three straight games coming out of the All-Star break following a 5-2 defeat at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday -- the second time this season they've lost three in a row (0-1-2, Nov. 30-Dec. 3). Center Nathan MacKinnon, for me, is a lock for the Hart Trophy as NHL most valuable player with what he has done (85 points; 32 goals, 53 assists, second in the League in scoring). Defenseman Cale Makar has 60 points (13 goals, 47 assists) in 47 games and is on pace for 98 points, which would be a League career high. Goalie Alexandar Georgiev has and will continue to get the bulk of the starts, but let's see if Colorado bolsters the backup position prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8.

The Panthers (32-15-4) are a fast, physical, complete team. The goaltending, with Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz, has been good all season. Forward Matthew Tkachuk has found his stride after a slow start following his injuries during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs; he had five goals in his first 36 games but has 12 in his past 15. Forward Sam Reinhart is second in the NHL in goals with 38 and also has 63 points. They are a very well-balanced team in every facet of the game and look like they can make another run at the Cup this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Winnipeg Jets (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, SN-PIT)

The Penguins (23-17-7) are coming off a 3-0 shutout against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, when goalie Tristan Jarry registered his NHL-leading sixth shutout. Pittsburgh is still within striking distance of a wild-card spot, but need to string together more than two straight wins, something it hasn't done since winning three in a row from Dec. 27-31. I will never count out any team with centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang. But as we near the deadline, what will the Penguins decide to do with pending unrestricted free agent forward Jake Guentzel? Do they trade him for assets or keep him for the hopeful playoff run?

The Jets (30-14-5) have a season-long five-game losing streak, outscored 16-4, but I'm not worried. They have all-world goalie Connor Hellebuyck, plus they recently got back their leading goal-scorer, forward Kyle Connor (19 goals), and center Mark Scheifele, their best point-producer (42). After going 34 straight games not allowing more than three goals, they've allowed four goals in three of their past five games. However, they're still one of the best defensive teams in the NHL, so I expect Winnipeg to continue to lock it down more often than they have of late.

Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals (Sunday, 1:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN)

I don't think anyone would have had the Canucks (34-12-5) where they are in the standings right now. True, they were shut out 4-0 at the Boston Bruins on Thursday, but that ended a 12-game point streak (10-0-2). The power play has been sizzling, scoring at least once in six of their past eight games, with 10 total goals in that span. Forward Elias Lindholm scored twice in his Vancouver debut on Tuesday, following the trade from the Calgary Flames. Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek each has been great on the back end but Vancouver could perhaps try and bolster the depth on defense prior to the trade deadline.

Alex Ovechkin has scored in three straight games and is now up to 11 goals in 46 games, so let's see if the Capitals forward gets going here. It's been a tough year for Washington (22-20-7), including a season-long six-game losing streak (0-5-1). It ranks 30th in the NHL in goals per game (2.37) with just two players with more than 15 goals (center Dylan Strome, 19; forward Anthony Mantha 16). Charlie Lindgren has kept them in games, but the goalie definitely needs more support.