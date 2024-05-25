Chytil tasked with 'catching that moving train' for Rangers in Eastern Final

That's his harsh reality right now, and it's something the Rangers are trying to work through.

In normal circumstances, Chytil would be expected to be a productive, dangerous player. In some cases through the first two games, he has been. But New York coach Peter Laviolette said normal expectations are not realistic at the moment.

"With that player in particular I think there's a balance you have to try to find," Laviolette said. "We have a player who missed a substantial amount of time, who has come back and worked hard to try to get back up to speed. I think with that there's got to be some reps and there's got to be some opportunity for him to do that.

"From there, there will be an expectation that in order to get those minutes, in order to get those opportunities it has to be productive as well. I understand his capabilities of what he could do if he would be the player who came to camp, but there was just an awful lot of time that was off for him.

"This is truly the meaning of catching that moving train. It's moving pretty quick and he missed a lot of time. We're trying to get him back up to speed so we monitor it and see how he does."

Chytil said this is all uncharted waters for him.

"When you're not playing for a long time and you're out there in the moment you're using more of muscle memory than the consistency of what you're doing every day," Chytil said. "But this is the conference finals and nobody is asking if I didn't play or if I did play, I just have to give my best and help the team win the game. That's all I'm thinking about. I'm not thinking about anything else."

He said it would be too mentally stressful to get caught up in what he isn't doing or can't do enough of just yet.

"Just give my best with what I can do right now," Chytil said. "That's the only mindset that I have, because if I were to think too much about, 'We're in the conference finals' and 'It's not a regular season' or that 'I missed that much time' it would just kill my head. I know it sounds like a cliche, but every shift matters for me. When I go out there, I go with freedom and feel good and my head feels great."

That's the best news of all. A clean bill of health and a regular shift is all Chytil has wanted for more than six months.

Now that he has reached that point, seven more wins and maybe a goal or two or more would make him feel even better.

But he's not about to get greedy. Not yet at least.

"I'm honest to myself," Chytil said.