WINNIPEG -- Nathan MacKinnon scored twice in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche held on for a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.
MacKinnon scores twice in 3rd, Avalanche hold off Jets to extend Central lead
Lehkonen has assist in return for Colorado; Scheifele scores 2 for Winnipeg, which fails to gain in wild card
Jack Drury also scored, and Artturi Lehkonen had an assist in his return from an upper-body injury for the Avalanche (48-13-10), who went undefeated on a four-game road trip. Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves.
Lehkonen missed 11 games after sustaining the injury in first period of a 4-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on March 2.
Colorado extended its first-place lead in the Central Division to nine points over the Dallas Stars.
Mark Scheifele scored two goals, and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves
for the Jets (30-30-12), who had won two in a row, but have lost four of six (2-2-2).
Winnipeg remained five points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.
Scheifele gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 9:55 of the first period. After Josh Morrissey stopped a clearing attempt at the Colorado blue line, he quickly gave it to Kyle Connor, who then fed Scheifele a backhand from the slot for a one-timer from below the left dot.
Jack Drury tied it 1-1 at 17:40, grabbing the rebound from Sam Malinski’s point shot and out-muscling Winnipeg defenseman Elias Salomonsson so he could jam it in under Hellebuyck.
MacKinnon’s power-play goal 13 seconds into the third period put Colorado ahead 2-1, knocking in a rebound that sat behind Hellebuyck.
MacKinnon scored again to push it to 3-1 at 3:55 off a redirect of Artturi Lehkonen’s saucer pass on a 2-on-1. Winnipeg challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld following video review.
MacKinnon leads the NHL with 48 goals this season.
Scheifele cut it to 3-2 at 9:39 with his 34th goal this season, finishing a quick passing play from Gabriel Vilardi and Cole Perfetti with a redirect at the edge of the crease.