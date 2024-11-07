Avalanche at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (6-7-0) at JETS (12-1-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan -- Parker Kelly -- Nikolai Kovalenko

Nikita Prishchepov -- Chris Wagner -- T.J. Tynan

Samuel Girard -- Cale Makar

Devon Toews -- Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

Makar will be a game-time decision; he wore a regular jersey during the Avalanche morning skate after leaving one shift into the third period of a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. If Makar cannot play, Ludvig, a defenseman, likely would enter the lineup. ... Forwards Nichushkin and Drouin and goalie Kaapo Kahkonen did not travel with Colorado. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Lightning host Flyers with Vasilevskiy 1 win from 300

Matthews uncertain for Maple Leafs on Friday because of upper-body injury

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL Buzz: Makar game-time decision for Avalanche

Darwitz had 'pretty wild' journey on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Determination, skill led Darwitz to Hockey Hall, former coach says

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

‘Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic’ returns Dec. 4

Hanifin scores twice in 3rd period, lifts Golden Knights past Oilers

McDavid returns for Oilers in loss to Golden Knights

Predators’ patience being tested by early-season struggles

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Bancroft, Eernisse among top undrafted forwards to watch in NCAA hockey

Super 16: Hellebuyck of Jets, Rangers’ Panarin among potential future Hall of Famers

Laughton using platform to make huge impact in Philadelphia community

Larkin, DeBrincat propel Red Wings past Blackhawks

Ovechkin scores in 5th straight, lifts Capitals past Predators