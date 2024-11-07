Avalanche at Jets projected lineups

AVALANCHE (6-7-0) at JETS (12-1-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan -- Parker Kelly -- Nikolai Kovalenko

Nikita Prishchepov -- Chris Wagner -- T.J. Tynan

Samuel Girard -- Cale Makar

Devon Toews -- Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

Makar will be a game-time decision; he wore a regular jersey during the Avalanche morning skate after leaving one shift into the third period of a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. If Makar cannot play, Ludvig, a defenseman, likely would enter the lineup. ... Forwards Nichushkin and Drouin and goalie Kaapo Kahkonen did not travel with Colorado. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.