Avalanche at Jets projected lineups

AVALANCHE (6-7-0) at JETS (12-1-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan -- Parker Kelly -- Nikolai Kovalenko
Nikita Prishchepov -- Chris Wagner -- T.J. Tynan
Samuel Girard -- Cale Makar
Devon Toews -- Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Miles Wood (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
Makar will be a game-time decision; he wore a regular jersey during the Avalanche morning skate after leaving one shift into the third period of a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. If Makar cannot play, Ludvig, a defenseman, likely would enter the lineup. ... Forwards Nichushkin and Drouin and goalie Kaapo Kahkonen did not travel with Colorado. ... The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.