Avalanche at Jets projected lineups

AVALANCHE (26-16-1) at JETS (28-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, ALT, NHLN, KTVD

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton -- Juuso Parssinen -- Artturi Lehkonen

Joel Kiviranta -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O’Connor

Tye Felhaber -- Parker Kelly -- Jere Innala

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Calvin de Haan -- Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Trent Miner

Scratched: None

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Samuel Girard (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Dylan Coghlan

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Ville Heinola

Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx)

Status report

Girard, a defenseman, is day to day after missing a 6-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... The Avalanche will dress the same lineup they used Thursday. … Namestnikov will be a game-time decision after blocking a shot in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, according to Jets coach Scott Arniel.

