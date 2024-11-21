Avalanche at Capitals projected lineups
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Jonathan Drouin
Valeri Nichushkin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Logan O'Connor
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly-- Nikolai Kovalenko
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Oliver Kylington -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan, T.J. Tynan, Kevin Mandolese
Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Capitals projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … Georgiev could start after missing two games with an upper-body injury. … Ovechkin, a forward who left in the third period of a 6-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. ... Mangiapane moves from the third line to first line, and Protas slides from the left side to the right. Lapierre replaces Mangiapane on the third line. … Milano, a forward, was moved to long-term injured reserve. He hasn't played since Nov. 6. … The Capitals recalled Miroshnichenko, a forward, from Hershey of the American Hockey League.