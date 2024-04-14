Hertl, Golden Knights rally from down 3 in 3rd, top Avalanche in OT

Hertl deflected in Jack Eichel’s wrist shot from behind the left circle on the power play.

“Always nice to score in overtime,” Hertl said. “It's always the game-winner, but hopefully, I have a lot of goals in the playoffs.”

It came after William Karlsson tied it 3-3 with 3:37 remaining in the third with his second straight goal after Vegas trailed 3-0 entering the period.

Ivan Barbashev scored, and Adin Hill made 21 saves for the Golden Knights (44-28-8), who won their second in a row and pulled to within one point of the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division.

“I think having one of those where we weren't at our best and we stuck with it. It would have been easy tonight to say, ‘You know what, we’ll build our game, do some things in the third that are good and then worry about our next one next week,’” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Good that they push back and want to win. So, I think that'll help the group collectively as we go into the playoffs because this is a game, if and when, we're in this position, we'll look back and say this is the one that says, ‘Hey, you're never out of it and here's how we got back in it.’”