Hagel has 5 assists, Lightning cruise past Avalanche

Kucherov gets 3 points for Tampa Bay, which scores 5 in 1st period

Avalanche at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Brandon Hagel had an NHL career-high five assists, including four in the first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Colorado Avalanche 8-2 at Amalie Arena on Monday.

Hagel tied Mark Recchi, Martin St. Louis and Darren Raddysh for the most assists in a game by a Tampa Bay player.

Jake Guentzel scored twice, and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (11-7-2), who are 4-1-2 in their past seven games. Anthony Cirelli scored to extend his goal streak to six games, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

Ivan Ivan scored twice for the Avalanche (12-10-0), who had won three straight and six of seven. Justus Annunen allowed five goals on 16 shots; he allowed three goals on seven shots before he was pulled at 10:03 of the first period, then returned at the start of the third period. Alexandar Georgiev allowed three goals on 17 shots.

Nick Perbix gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 5:41 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle with Michael Eyssimont providing a screen.

Guentzel extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 7:46, whipping a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Annunen through the five-hole.

Ivan cut it to 2-1 from in front at 8:56 when he stuffed in the rebound of a shot by Valeri Nichushkin.

Kucherov pushed the lead to 3-1 at 10:03 with a one-timer from the right circle to the short side off a pass from Hagel. Annunen was pulled after the goal.

Luke Glendening made it 4-1 with a short-handed goal at 13:15, scoring on a rebound after a shot from Hagel. It was Glendening’s first goal of the season.

Cirelli extended it to 5-1 at 19:46 when he scored on a loose puck in the slot after Erik Cernak’s initial shot hit Colorado defenseman Samuel Girard.

Brayden Point scored on the power play to make it 6-1 at 9:38 of the second period.

Ivan cut it to 6-2 at 1:08 of the third period. His shot went off the left post and the puck deflected off Point's skate and past Vasilevskiy.

Guentzel’s second of the game made it 7-2 at 3:09. He scored through the five-hole off a saucer pass from Perbix.

Eyssimont scored his first of the season at 4:44 for the 8-2 final.

