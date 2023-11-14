Latest News

McDavid surprised, says he had no role in Knoblauch hire by Oilers

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Vasilevskiy practices with Lightning for 1st time since surgery

Rantanen, Makar each gets goal, assist, Avalanche ease past Kraken

MacKinnon has 3 assists, Georgiev makes 18 saves for Colorado

Recap: Avalanche at Kraken 11.13.23

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar each had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche scored five unanswered goals in a 5-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.

Nathan MacKinnon had three assists, and Tomas Tatar and Devon Toews had two assists for Colorado (9-5-0), which had lost three of their past four games. Alexandar Georgiev had 18 saves.

Brandon Tanev scored his first of the season for Seattle (5-8-3), which has lost four of its past five games. Joey Daccord made 26 saves.

Tanev tucked in a rebound off a point shot from Vince Dunn to make it 1-0 at 6:13 of the first period.

Alex Wennberg appeared to extend the lead to 2-0 at 14:41 with a short-handed goal, but a video review determined that Tanev interfered with Georgiev.

Rantanen tied it 1-1 at 12:05 of the second period when he tapped in a rebound from the crease into an open net.

Ross Colton gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 14:12, putting in a rebound past Daccord’s right pad.

Makar pushed it to 3-1 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 4:14 of the third period after a give-and-go with Tatar.

Jonathan Drouin scored at 9:09 off a 2-on-1 rush with MacKinnon to make it 4-1. It was his first goal with the Avalanche after signing as a free agent on July 1.

Valeri Nichushkin deflected Makar’s shot past Daccord on a 4-on-3 power play for the 5-1 final.

