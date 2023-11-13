Latest News

Wright of Kraken unlikely to play for Canada at 2024 World Juniors

© Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

TORONTO -- Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright is not expected to play for Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship even though 19-year-old remains eligible for the under-20 international tournament.

"I've already had conversations with Hockey Canada about that so they kind of know where I stand," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said after speaking at the 2023 PrimeTime Sports Conference on Monday. "For me he's kind of been there done that, so I don't see him being part of the World Juniors this year. He's actually up with us now."

Wright was Canada's captain at the 2023 World Juniors, where he had seven points (four goals, three assists) in seven games to help Canada win the gold medal.

The 2024 WJC is scheduled for Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Wright was recalled by the Kraken from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Nov. 8 after forward Jordan Eberle sustained a deep cut on his leg from a skate blade.

Wright has no points in two games entering Seattle's game against the Colorado Avalanche at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, ALT, TVAS).

He had six points (four goals, two assists) in seven games with Coachella Valley before he was recalled.

"He's making a lot of strides," Francis said. "We're excited about the game he has and what he can do."

Wright was selected by the Kraken with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Last season he had two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games with Seattle, six points (four goals, two assists) in six games with Coachella Valley and 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 20 games with Windsor in the Ontario Hockey League. He rejoined Coachella Valley for the Calder Cup Playoffs and had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 24 games.

"He's got great speed and good skills, and we're trying to get him to have that shot mentality first," Francis said. "He went down to Coachella and that's what he was doing. He had four goals in the first six games. There's a lot of positives in what we see in his progress."