Avalanche at Sharks projected lineups

AVALANCHE (18-15-0) at SHARKS (11-18-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Givani Smith -- Ivan Ivan -- Chris Wagner

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton -- Calvin de Haan

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: John Ludvig, Tye Felhaber

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body)

Status report

Colorado held an optional morning skate. Manson, a defenseman, skated in a noncontact jersey. ... Thrun will play after being scratched the previous three games. He'll replace Liljegren, a defenseman. ... Kostin, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey during the morning skate.

