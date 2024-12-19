Avalanche at Sharks projected lineups

AVALANCHE (18-15-0) at SHARKS (11-18-5)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Givani Smith -- Ivan Ivan -- Chris Wagner
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton -- Calvin de Haan
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: John Ludvig, Tye Felhaber
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Barclay Goodrow -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body)
Status report
Colorado held an optional morning skate. Manson, a defenseman, skated in a noncontact jersey. ... Thrun will play after being scratched the previous three games. He'll replace Liljegren, a defenseman. ... Kostin, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey during the morning skate.