Avalanche shore up defense with de Haan, Brannstrom, MacDonald

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Colorado Avalanche:
2023-24 season: 50–25-7, third in Central Division; lost in Western Conference Second Round
Key arrivals
Calvin de Haan, D: The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1 and brings NHL experience to the third defense pair. He had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 59 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, averaging 16:37 of ice time. … Erik Brannstrom, D: The 24-year-old, who signed a one-year contract July 2, had 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 76 games for the Ottawa Senators last season and averaged 16:35 of ice time. He’s expected to help fill out the third defense pair. ... Parker Kelly, F: The 25-year-old center signed a two-year contact July 1 and is expected to fill a bottom-six need after having 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 80 games for the Senators last season. ... Jacob MacDonald, D: The 31-year-old signed a two-year contract to return to the Avalanche on July 1; he played four seasons with the organization from 2019-23. He had nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 34 games for the San Jose Sharks last season and gives Colorado options on the back end.