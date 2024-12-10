Avalanche at Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
AVALANCHE (16-13-0) at PENGUINS (12-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ALT, SNP, SNE, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O'Connor

Givani Smith -- Ivan Ivan -- Chris Wagner

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton -- Calvin de Haan

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (illness), Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass

Michael Bunting -- Blake Lizotte -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes -- Noel Acciari -- Anthony Beauvillier

Owen Pickering -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Matt Grzelcyk

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Matt Nieto, Ryan Shea

Injured: Philip Tomasino (upper body)

Status report

Blackwood did not join the Avalanche in Pittsburgh because of an undisclosed illness. The goalie was acquired, along with Smith and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, in a trade Monday that sent goalie Alexandar Georgiev, forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a second-round selection in 2026 to the San Jose Sharks; Smith could make his Avalanche debut. … Miner will back up Wedgewood after being recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Tomasino will be a game-time decision; the forward practiced in a noncontact jersey Monday after missing a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

