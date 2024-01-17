Avalanche score 5 straight, surge past Senators

Rantanen has 2 goals, MacKinnon extends point streak for Colorado, which has won 4 of 5

Recap: Colorado Avalanche @ Ottawa Senators 1.16.24

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Mikko Rantanen scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to win 7-4 against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists to extend his point streak to nine games (four goals, 12 assists) and Samuel Girard had three assists for the Avalanche (28-13-3), who are 4-1-0 in their past five games.  Jason Polin scored his first NHL goal and Justus Annunen made 36 saves in his season debut.

Colorado scored five straight goals after being down 4-2 midway through the second period. The previous time the two teams met on Dec. 21 the Avalanche scored four straight goals after being down 4-2 en route to a 6-4 victory.

Ridly Greig scored twice, Jake Sanderson had a goal and an assist, and Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux each had three assists for Ottawa (15-24-0), which is 1-6-0 in its past seven games. Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his season debut.

Drake Batherson gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 9:29, scoring on his own blocked shot in the slot on the power play.

Rantanen tapped in a centering pass from Cale Makar to tie it 1-1 at 10:07. Rantanen also has a nine-game point streak (14 points; six goals, eight assists). 

Greig gave the Senators a 2-1 lead at 1:21 of the second period. Tkachuk’s point shot hit the post and the puck laid on the goal line until Greig dove and poked it in.

Polin elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 and beat Sogaard glove side with a snap shot to tie it 2-2 at 2:27.

Greig scored his second goal of the period to make it 3-2 at 7:21 when he took a centering pass from Tkachuk, skated into the slot and beat Annunen with a wrist shot blocker side.

Sanderson made it 4-2 at 11:04 when he drove to the net and finished a deke on the forehand in tight.

The Avalanche thought they’d scored when Sam Malinski beat Sogaard with a curl-and-drag wrist shot from the top of the slot on the rush at 15:15. But Ottawa challenged, and the goal was overturned when video review determined Jonathan Drouin was offside.

Rantanen took a cross-ice pass from MacKinnon on the rush and scored with a snap shot top right from just inside the left face-off dot to cut it to 4-3 at 16:18.

Miles Wood beat Vladimir Tarasenko wide, cut to the middle and chipped the puck over Sogaard’s blocker to tie it 4-4 at 4:04 of the third period.

Malinski put Colorado in front 5-4 at 8:14 with a wrist shot from the point that beat Sogaard clean on the power play.

Logan O’Connor used Sanderson as a screen and beat Sogaard glove side with a wrist shot from the slot to make it 6-4 at 12:24.

Devon Toews scored into an empty net for the 7-4 final at 15:16.

