Lafreniere scores in OT, Rangers rally past Avalanche

Mika Zibanejad dropped the puck back to Lafreniere, who kept it in the right face-off circle, cut in and scored with a wrist shot. Jonathan Quick was credited with the secondary assist after he came out of the net to clear the puck, nearly turning it over but setting the Rangers off on the rush.

"I shouldn't wander out that far, but it felt like the right play when I started skating," Quick said. "I thought I faked him; he didn't bite and I realized I was in a little bit of trouble. Luckily, I bobbled it a little bit and got it into the neutral zone. The boys were able to take care of it from there."

Artemi Panarin tied the game 1-1 at 11:17 of the third period.

Quick made 31 saves for the Rangers (31-16-3), who were playing their first game since a 7-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 27.

"I think it was a good way to jumpstart post break and get going," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "We ended with a win. To come back and put one together, now you got something going and you try build on it from there. If you start stringing some along, that can definitely build some confidence."