Matthews powers Maple Leafs to win in season opener

Lindholm, Flames recover to defeat Jets in season opener

Boeser scores 4 goals, Canucks ease past Oilers

Bedard scores first NHL goal for Blackhawks

Blackhawks' Hall out with upper-body injury

Ovechkin chasing playoffs this season, will worry about Gretzky record later

Couturier ‘definitely excited’ to return from injuries for Flyers after 22 months

AHL notebook: first-round draft picks set to make debut

Hughes focused on 'expanding my game' to become more valuable to Devils

Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs top Canadiens in shootout in opener

Hurricanes recover in season opener, defeat Senators

Snow’s family performs ceremonial puck drop before Flames opener

NHL buzz news and notes October 11

Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres

NHL opening night record viewership on ESPN

Golden Knights' Howden suspended 2 games for illegal check

Rantanen has 4 points for Avalanche in win against Kings

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Mikko Rantanen had two goals and two assists in the 5-2 Colorado Avalanche win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Cale Makar had a power-play goal and an assist, and Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves for the Avalanche in the opener for both teams.

Carl Grundstrom and Quinton Byfield each had a goal, and Cam Talbot allowed four goals on 34 shots for the Kings, who lost their sixth straight home game against the Avalanche.

Rantanen tipped in a Jack Johnson shot from the left point at 4:59 of the third period to put Colorado up 4-2.

Miles Wood scored into an empty net at 16:08 for the 5-2 final.

The Avalanche took a 3-0 lead early in the second period before the Kings cut it to 3-2.

MacKinnon made it 1-0 at 7:25 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from the right circle off a pass from Rantanen from behind the net.

Makar made it 2-0 on the power play at 2:54 of the second period when he beat Talbot with a wrist shot through traffic from the high slot.

Rantanen scored at 3:47 to push it to 3-0 on a sharp-angle wrist shot from the left circle.

Grundstrom made it 3-1 for Los Angeles at 6:18, finishing off a pass from Phillip Danault after forcing Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson into turning the puck over in his own zone.

Byfield made it a 3-2 deficit at 19:55 when his centering pass went in off Makar’s stick after a faceoff at center ice.