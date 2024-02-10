Avalanche at Panthers

AVALANCHE (32-16-4) at PANTHERS (32-15-4)

6 p.m. ET; BSFL, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Artturi Lehkonen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Bowen Byram -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid, Sam Malinski

Injured: None

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood

Injured: None

Status report

Georgiev will make his 20th start in 23 games. ... The Avalanche will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. ... Bobrovsky will make his second straight start after Stolarz started the previous two games. ... The Panthers changed up their forward combinations in a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, with Verhaeghe replacing Rodrigues on the top line.