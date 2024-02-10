Avalanche at Panthers

AVALANCHE (32-16-4) at PANTHERS (32-15-4)
6 p.m. ET; BSFL, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Artturi Lehkonen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Bowen Byram -- Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid, Sam Malinski
Injured: None
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood
Injured: None
Status report
Georgiev will make his 20th start in 23 games. ... The Avalanche will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. ... Bobrovsky will make his second straight start after Stolarz started the previous two games. ... The Panthers changed up their forward combinations in a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, with Verhaeghe replacing Rodrigues on the top line.