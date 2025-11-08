Avalanche at Oilers projected lineups

AVALANCHE (8-1-5) at OILERS (6-5-4)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, ALT2, KTVD
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Gabriel Landeskog -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Danil Gushchin
Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Andrew Mangiapane
Isaac Howard -- David Tomasek -- Matthew Savoie
Adam Henrique -- Noah Philp -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Brett Kulak -- Jake Walman
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Ty Emberson, Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher
Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)
Status report
Brindley (concussion protocol) will play for the first time since Oct. 31. ... The Avalanche recalled Gushchin, a forward, from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Solovyov will play after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. … Girard, a defenseman, practiced Friday but is not on the trip. ... Draisaitl and Roslovic will move up from the second line to play with McDavid, and Walman and Regula are expected to swap places on the second and third defense pairings. ... Hyman, a forward, is expected to make his season debut next week; Janmark, a forward, could return against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.