Avalanche at Oilers projected lineups

AVALANCHE (8-1-5) at OILERS (6-5-4)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, ALT2, KTVD

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Danil Gushchin

Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Andrew Mangiapane

Isaac Howard -- David Tomasek -- Matthew Savoie

Adam Henrique -- Noah Philp -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Brett Kulak -- Jake Walman

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Ty Emberson, Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)

Status report

Brindley (concussion protocol) will play for the first time since Oct. 31. ... The Avalanche recalled Gushchin, a forward, from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Solovyov will play after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. … Girard, a defenseman, practiced Friday but is not on the trip. ... Draisaitl and Roslovic will move up from the second line to play with McDavid, and Walman and Regula are expected to swap places on the second and third defense pairings. ... Hyman, a forward, is expected to make his season debut next week; Janmark, a forward, could return against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.