Avalanche at Oilers

AVALANCHE (48-22-6) at OILERS (45-24-5)
9 p.m. TVAS, SNW, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Brandon Duhaime -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Artturi Lehkonen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Zach Parise
Andrew Cogliano -- Yakov Trenin -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker
Alexander Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Caleb Jones
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Adam Henrique -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Carrick, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
Trenin will return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. ... The Avalanche reassigned forward Chris Wagner to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Georgiev will start after Annunen started the past two games. ... Draisaitl will move up from second-line center to play left wing with McDavid in order to better match up against MacKinnon's line, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. ... Nugent-Hopkins moves down to center the second line … Ryan comes in to center the fourth line in place of Carrick, a forward. ... Skinner will alternate starts with Pickard for the fifth straight game.