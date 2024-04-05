Avalanche at Oilers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (48-22-6) at OILERS (45-24-5)

9 p.m. TVAS, SNW, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Brandon Duhaime -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Artturi Lehkonen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Zach Parise

Andrew Cogliano -- Yakov Trenin -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker

Alexander Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Caleb Jones

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Adam Henrique -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

Trenin will return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. ... The Avalanche reassigned forward Chris Wagner to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Georgiev will start after Annunen started the past two games. ... Draisaitl will move up from second-line center to play left wing with McDavid in order to better match up against MacKinnon's line, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. ... Nugent-Hopkins moves down to center the second line … Ryan comes in to center the fourth line in place of Carrick, a forward. ... Skinner will alternate starts with Pickard for the fifth straight game.

