MacKinnon gets 40th goal of season, Avalanche shut out Red Wings

It’s the fourth time MacKinnon has scored at least 40 goals in a season. He has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 22 career games against Detroit.

Brent Burns, Ross Colton and Parker Kelly scored, and Artturi Lehkonen had two assists for the Avalanche (36-8-9), who had lost four of their previous five games (1-3-1).

It was Blackwood’s third shutout of the season.

John Gibson allowed four goals on 17 shots for the Red Wings (32-18-6), who have lost four of five (1-2-2). Cam Talbot made three saves in the third period.

Burns gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 6:44 of the first period. He took a pass from MacKinnon, skated down the right wing and beat Gibson with a wrist shot.

The goal was No. 270 of Burns’ NHL career, tying him with Bobby Orr for eighth all-time among defensemen.

MacKinnon made it 2-0 at 10:03, circling the defense before reversing direction and placing a point shot past Gibson’s glove.

Colton gave the Avalanche a 3-0 lead at 1:24 of the second period, cutting to the front of the net and converting a pass from Brock Nelson.

MacKinnon’s 40th goal made it 4-0 at 13:33. Lehkonen took advantage of a turnover and fed MacKinnon for a one-timer from the left circle.

Kelly scored at 7:35 of the third, knocking in his own rebound for the 5-0 final.