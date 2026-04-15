MacKinnon scores 53rd goal of season, Avalanche hold off Flames

Gabriel Landeskog scored the game-deciding goal in the third period, and defenseman Cale Makar had three assists in his return to the lineup for the Avalanche (54-16-11) after missing the past seven games with an upper-body injury.

Situated in the slot battling for position with Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh, Landeskog redirected a wrist shot by Brett Kulak from the point past Calgary goalie Dustin Wolf at 15:07 of the third period to give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead.

MacKinnon scored into an empty net at 19:43 of the third period for the 3-1 final. Martin Necas had an assist for his 100th point of the season. Having already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, the Central Division title and the Presidents’ Trophy, Colorado rested forward Brock Nelson and defenseman Devon Toews.



Colorado was without head coach Jared Bednar, who sustained facial fractures and a corneal abrasion after he was struck by a puck in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Dave Hakstol and fellow assistant Nolan Pratt coached the team in his absence on Colorado’s two-game road trip.



Blake Coleman scored for the Flames (33-39-9), who had won two in a row at home and had gone 7-0-1 in their past eight at the Saddledome. Wolf made 36 saves.



Blackwood kept the game scoreless at 3:06 of the second period by making a left pad save to deny a breakaway attempt by Flames rookie forward Tyson Gross.



Coleman made it 1-0 for the Flames at 7:22, tipping a shot by Mikael Backlund into the top corner over Blackwood’s glove while being checked to the ice by Avalanche defenseman Brett Kulak.



Artturi Lehkonen scored to tie it at 1-1 at 11:25, one-timing a cross-ice feed from Makar past Wolf.



After the Flames killed off a lengthy two-man advantage for Colorado, Wolf stood his ground to stop a shorthanded breakaway attempt by Makar at 17:24.