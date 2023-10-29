Latest News

Tkachuk scores 2, Senators top Penguins to end skid

Matthew Perry remembered by Ottawa Senators and NHL

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Zizing 'Em Up: Karlsson set for 1st trip back to San Jose with Penguins

Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

NHL On Tap: Flames, Oilers each in need of win at Heritage Classic

Blake Wheeler to play first game in Winnipeg with Rangers

Johnson dies at 29 in 'freak accident,' forward played for Penguins from 2018-19

Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Kings, point streak at 9

Miller scores in OT, Rangers edge Canucks

Heritage Classic, playing outdoors part of NHL dream

Flames seek spark to reset season in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Allen makes 42 saves, Canadiens rally to defeat Jets in shootout

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils with upper-body injury

Luukkonen earns 1st NHL shutout in Sabres win against Avalanche

Skinner has 2 assists, 4 different players score for Buffalo; Colorado blanked for 2nd straight game

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves for his first NHL shutout to help the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center on Sunday.

Jeff Skinner had two assists for the Sabres (4-5-0).

Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves for the Avalanche (6-2-0), who have been shut out in consecutive games after a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

JJ Peterka gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 10:32 of the first period. Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson blocked the initial shot, but Peterka picked up his own rebound in the slot and scored glove side.

Casey Mittelstadt held the puck on a 2-on-1 before shooting top corner from the left face-off dot to make it 2-0 at 1:39 of the second.

Tyson Jost extended Buffalo's lead to 3-0 at 8:16 when he one-timed a backhand pass from Alex Tuch from the high slot.

Rasmus Dahlin scored into an empty net at 16:52 of the third for the 4-0 final.