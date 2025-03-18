Avalanche 'better suited' for playoffs after retooling roster

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- The Colorado Avalanche had elite talent. The question was whether they had enough depth. Now Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar have a different supporting cast after a series of moves, headlined by the trade of forward Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24.

The early returns are good. The Avalanche have gone 13-5-1 since the Rantanen trade and are on an 8-0-1 run entering their game at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, MAX). They're coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the Stars, who acquired Rantanen from the Hurricanes at the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, and signed him to an eight-year, $96 million contract.

But the real test will come in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"We're not going to jump up and down due to regular-season points success," general manager Chris MacFarland said at the NHL GM meetings Tuesday. "We're trying to see what we can do in the playoffs."

The Avalanche had an incredible combination of elite talent and depth when they won the Stanley Cup in 2022. They had less depth when they lost to the Seattle Kraken in seven games in the Western Conference First Round in 2023 and to the Stars in six games in the second round last season.

They didn't come into this season with a grand plan to remake a significant portion of the roster, but that's how it played out. They acquired goalie Scott Wedgewood from the Nashville Predators on Nov. 30 not knowing they would acquire goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 9. Wedgewood has gone 9-4-0 with a 2.10 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts for them, while Blackwood has gone 18-7-3 with a 2.17 GAA, a .919 save percentage and two shutouts.

"I think Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood have played really well for us every night," MacFarland said. "We're getting pretty good goaltending."