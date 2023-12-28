Coyotes score 5 straight for OT win against Avalanche

Sean Durzi had a goal and three assists, and Lawson Crouse and Zucker each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (18-14-2), who have won five of six. Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

“Once we got the momentum, we just kept pushing,” Zucker said. “We did a great job of staying on them and not letting them breathe.”

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 19 games for the Avalanche (21-11-3). Mikko Rantanen also had a goal and an assist, and Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.

“They pushed in the third (period), and we didn't push back,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “We need to be a little bit smarter with the puck. … We just fed into it. We fed into their press and eventually they got the goals they needed.”

Crouse started Arizona's comeback by cutting it to 4-1 with a redirection at the top of the crease at 16:31 of the second period.

“When it was 4-0, obviously it was frustrating. I felt we were playing well, but then when `Crouser’ broke the ice, I said, `OK, we’ve got a game here,’“ Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said.

Michael Kesselring made it 4-2 with a wrist shot at 3:48 of the third period, and Zucker cut it to 4-3 on a wraparound at 7:04.

Durzi then tied it 4-4 at 17:53 with a wrist shot from the blue line with Vejmelka pulled for the extra attacker.

“It was a good character win for us,” McBain said. “They’re a really good team, and to get down to them 4-0 is really tough to come back from, but we stuck in there, `Vej’ played great, and obviously it was an amazing comeback.”