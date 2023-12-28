Coyotes score 5 straight for OT win against Avalanche

McBain gets game-winner with 20 seconds left; MacKinnon extends point streak to 19 for Colorado

Recap: Avalanche at Coyotes 12.27.23

By Alan Robinson
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Jack McBain scored with 20 seconds left in overtime, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied with five consecutive goals to defeat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 at Mullett Arena on Wednesday.

McBain crashed the net and had the puck bounce in off him after a shot by Jason Zucker from the bottom of the right circle. 

“There wasn’t much to it,” McBain said. “`Zuck’ set a good shot on net, I just went there hard and got a piece of my stick on it. It was a greasy goal, but I’ll take it.”

COL@ARI: McBain bats in the OT winner, capping comeback

Sean Durzi had a goal and three assists, and Lawson Crouse and Zucker each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (18-14-2), who have won five of six. Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

“Once we got the momentum, we just kept pushing,” Zucker said. “We did a great job of staying on them and not letting them breathe.”

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 19 games for the Avalanche (21-11-3). Mikko Rantanen also had a goal and an assist, and Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.

“They pushed in the third (period), and we didn't push back,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “We need to be a little bit smarter with the puck. … We just fed into it. We fed into their press and eventually they got the goals they needed.”

Crouse started Arizona's comeback by cutting it to 4-1 with a redirection at the top of the crease at 16:31 of the second period.

“When it was 4-0, obviously it was frustrating. I felt we were playing well, but then when `Crouser’ broke the ice, I said, `OK, we’ve got a game here,’“ Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said.

Michael Kesselring made it 4-2 with a wrist shot at 3:48 of the third period, and Zucker cut it to 4-3 on a wraparound at 7:04.

Durzi then tied it 4-4 at 17:53 with a wrist shot from the blue line with Vejmelka pulled for the extra attacker.

“It was a good character win for us,” McBain said. “They’re a really good team, and to get down to them 4-0 is really tough to come back from, but we stuck in there, `Vej’ played great, and obviously it was an amazing comeback.”

COL@ARI: Coyotes complete comeback with OT victory

The Coyotes’ comeback win was their second in as many home games. They trailed the Ottawa Senators 3-0 in the first period on Dec. 19 before rallying to win 4-3.

“The boys have a lot of pride, and they compete every day, [even] in practice,” Tourigny said. “That’s in their DNA. They never quit.”

Rantanen made it 1-0 on a power play at 18:16 of the first period.

Jonathan Drouin tapped in a loose puck at the right post at 1:04 of the second to make it 2-0.

Logan O’Connor extended the lead to 3-0 at 7:56, scoring on a wraparound off a pass by Josh Manson after he came out of the penalty box.

“They’ve got some dangerous guys over there that can turn plays and turn offense quickly, and we kind of handed a few to them tonight,” Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews said. “We made it easier on them with how we were giving it to them and how we were allowing them to generate offense.”

COL@ARI: MacKinnon blasts in the PPG from the high slot

MacKinnon made it 4-0 at 13:26 with a one-timer during a 5-on-3 power play.

“I loved the way we played the first 40 minutes. … [But] if we had a breakdown in D-zone coverage tonight, it was in the back of the net. They made some nice plays in there, but I'd say some of that was self-inflicted,” Bednar said.

NOTES: MacKinnon has 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) during his point streak. … Rantanen has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his past eight games. … Arizona is the first team with consecutive home comeback wins of three goals or more since the Florida Panthers from Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2021. … Durzi’s four points were a career high.

Latest News

World Junior Championship preview for Day 4

On Tap: Day 4 of 2024 World Junior Championship
Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo plays goalie at Florida Panthers practice

Hall of Famer Luongo plays goalie at Panthers practice
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Ethan Bear signs two year contract with Washington Capitals

Bear signs 2-year, $4.125 million contract with Capitals
Wild Marc-Andre Fleury gets back at Brandon Duhaime

Fleury gets back at Duhaime for calling him '50' in interview
NHL Buzz news and notes December 28

NHL Buzz: Pacioretty could make Capitals debut Friday
Columbus Zach Werenski injury status lower body injury

Werenski out week to week for Blue Jackets with lower-body injury
2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 3 December 28 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Top Blues prospects shine
NHL writers debate Connor Bedard Luke Hughes highlight reel goals

State Your Case: Bedard, Luke Hughes' impressive goals
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for December 28 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 28
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
NHL On Tap news and notes December 28

NHL On Tap: Canucks can become 1st to reach 50 points with win vs. Flyers
Biggest NHL fantasy hockey surprises of 2023

Biggest fantasy hockey surprises of 2023 calendar year