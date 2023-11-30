Avalanche at Coyotes

AVALANCHE (15-6-0) at COYOTES (10-9-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Tomas Tatar -- Ryan Johansen -- Jonathan Drouin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Samuel Girard (personal), Kurtis MacDermid, Sam Malinski

Injured: Arturri Lehkonen (upper body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Travis Boyd -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Matt Dumba -- Josh Brown

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Michael Kesselring

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Milos Kelemen

Injured: Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body)

Status report

Malinski, a defenseman, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League. Coach Jared Bednar wanted an extra defenseman, if needed, for the three-game road trip. … Makar took part in the morning skate after leaving practice early Wednesday for undisclosed reasons. … Ingram will make his third straight start after previously alternating starts with Vejmelka. … Valimaki returns after being out since Nov. 14 (six games) with an upper-body injury. Coach Andre Tourigny will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, an alignment he used frequently last season. … Dermott, a defenseman out since Nov. 7, is practicing again but remains day to day.

