Avalanche at Coyotes

AVALANCHE (15-6-0) at COYOTES (10-9-2)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Tomas Tatar -- Ryan Johansen -- Jonathan Drouin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Samuel Girard (personal), Kurtis MacDermid, Sam Malinski
Injured: Arturri Lehkonen (upper body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker
Travis Boyd -- Liam O'Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Matt Dumba -- Josh Brown
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Michael Kesselring
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Milos Kelemen
Injured: Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body)
Status report
Malinski, a defenseman, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League. Coach Jared Bednar wanted an extra defenseman, if needed, for the three-game road trip. … Makar took part in the morning skate after leaving practice early Wednesday for undisclosed reasons. … Ingram will make his third straight start after previously alternating starts with Vejmelka. … Valimaki returns after being out since Nov. 14 (six games) with an upper-body injury. Coach Andre Tourigny will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, an alignment he used frequently last season. … Dermott, a defenseman out since Nov. 7, is practicing again but remains day to day.