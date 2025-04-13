Avalanche at Ducks projected lineups

AVALANCHE (48-29-4) at DUCKS (35-36-8)
10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Martin Necas
Parker Kelly-- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Jere Innala -- Chris Wagner -- Jimmy Vesey
Samuel Girard -- Erik Johnson
Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski
Wyatt Aamodt -- Jack Ahcan
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Devon Toews, Cale Makar, T.J. Tynan
Injured: Miles Wood (illness), Nathan MacKinnon (undisclosed), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Ross Colton (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome -- Frank Vatrano
Nikita Nesterenko -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Sam Colangelo
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Jacob Trouba -- Ian Moore
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Brett Leason, Oliver Kylington, Olen Zellweger
Injured: John Gibson (lower body), Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body)
Status report
The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Tynan, a forward, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Makar, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game to rest. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate. ... Moore will make his NHL debut; he practiced Saturday after signing a two-year, entry-level contract. … Terry practiced on a line with McTavish and Nesterenko after spending the past few months with Strome and Vatrano.