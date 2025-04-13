Avalanche at Ducks projected lineups

AVALANCHE (48-29-4) at DUCKS (35-36-8)

10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Martin Necas

Parker Kelly-- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Jere Innala -- Chris Wagner -- Jimmy Vesey

Samuel Girard -- Erik Johnson

Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski

Wyatt Aamodt -- Jack Ahcan

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Devon Toews, Cale Makar, T.J. Tynan

Injured: Miles Wood (illness), Nathan MacKinnon (undisclosed), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Ross Colton (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome -- Frank Vatrano

Nikita Nesterenko -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Jacob Trouba -- Ian Moore

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Brett Leason, Oliver Kylington, Olen Zellweger

Injured: John Gibson (lower body), Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Tynan, a forward, was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Makar, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game to rest. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate. ... Moore will make his NHL debut; he practiced Saturday after signing a two-year, entry-level contract. … Terry practiced on a line with McTavish and Nesterenko after spending the past few months with Strome and Vatrano.