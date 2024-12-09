Color of Hockey: Brooks growing in role as Utah skill development coach

Brooks got his NHL coaching break when he and Duante Abercrombie participated in the Coyotes' inaugural coaching internship program at the team's development camp in September 2021.
Their internship was chronicled in "NHL Bound," a four-part series produced in association with NHL Original Productions and directed by Kwame Damon Mason, who produced the 2015 award-winning documentary "Soul on Ice: Past, Present & Future."
“It was great for the young kids to see me and Duante doing that,” Brooks said. “But above all else, it got me in the door, actually meeting people face to face. I enjoyed the people I met, and they obviously enjoyed me, too.”
Armstrong said team officials were impressed by Brooks’ work at the development camp and by his resume, and they hired him as skill development coach on July 14, 2022.
“I knew of him coming into our organization, but I know people that knew him long before, from my agent to kids in youth hockey that Nathaniel worked with doing skill development,” Armstrong said. “His reputation is impeccable. He’s been a great add to our organization.”
Brooks and Abercrombie have remained close after the Arizona internship. Abercrombie, a former assistant at NCAA Division III Stevenson University near Baltimore, went on to serve as a coaching development associate with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.
On April 18, he was named coach of Tennessee State University NCAA Division I men’s program, which will become the first hockey team at a historically Black college or university (HBCU) when it debuts in 2025-26.
“I think it's amazing,” Brooks said. “He's now going to be a part of history. I'm looking forward to see the job he's going to do. I know he's going to do a great job, but it's really exciting. Him and I stay in touch quite a bit. I'm his biggest fan for sure.”
The two coaches are members of the NHL Coaches’ Association’s BIPOC Program, an initiative that aims to support coaches of color in several areas, including skills development, leadership strategies, communication tactics and networking.
“Nate is inspiring underrepresented communities to envision themselves coaching in the NHL,” NHLCA executive director Lindsay Pennal said. “His role with the Utah Hockey Club highlights the League is continuing to embrace diversity and signals progress in breaking down the social and cultural obstacles that have traditionally kept Black coaches from fully participating at the highest levels of the sport.”