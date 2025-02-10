Color of Hockey: 'Rising star' Koelzer excelling as 1st Black woman coach of NCAA team

"Kelsey has lived up to the expectations we had for her from Day 1," Arcadia athletic director Brian Granata said. "We saw a rising star in the industry, someone that certainly early on was young and inexperienced in her professional career, but we felt she had a tremendous upside. She obviously played at a high level and has a very good IQ and was invested in becoming a successful coach here at Arcadia, and that's really come to fruition."

Koelzer said her biggest challenge was recruiting elite players and convincing them to take a leap of faith and join something new.

"Luckily, I have quite a few of those players," she said. "They took a risk in coming to play for newer team, but they could understand the long-term goals we had as a group. It's nice that the seniors who started the program are here to reap the benefits of all of their hard work."

Players like senior forward Karahkwenhawe White said they were drawn to Arcadia by Koelzer's hockey journey and accomplishments. Koelzer grew up about 15 minutes from campus in Horsham, Pennsylvania, and was one of the few Black girls in the area who played hockey. She excelled at the sport and earned a scholarship to play for Princeton University's NCAA Division I women's team, where she had 100 points (39 goals, 61 assists) in 128 games from 2013-17.

Koelzer made history when she became the first Black woman selected No. 1 in the National Women's Hockey League Draft by the Metropolitan Riveters in 2016. The defenseman had 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 29 NWHL games, helped the Riveters win the league's Isobel Cup in 2017-18 and was the NWHL All-Star Game MVP that season.