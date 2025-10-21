Pressure to recover form slow starts can wear on teams early in season

Bylsma says coaches, players feel 'nervous energy'

By Dan Bylsma / Special to NHL.com

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. In this edition, Dan Bylsma, former coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres and Seattle Kraken, and an assistant with the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, discusses the importance of having a good start to the season.

One thing that's popped up in the first two weeks of the season, and it's popping up in a couple of different places, is just how important a good start is. There are 82 games, but if you go 0-3-0, there's a lot of pressure on your players.

A three-game losing streak in February is a lot different than one in October.

Half the teams in the NHL are trying to get to where the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights have been for the past couple years where we all know they're going to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. When you're in the other half of the League, early wins and early losses add a lot to your team.

In recent history, the best example is the Golden Knights when they entered the NHL as an expansion team in 2017. They got everyone's castoffs, but won their first game against the Stars, started 8-1-0 and, all of a sudden, they knew they could win hockey games.

Conversely, when you're the Buffalo Sabres starting this season, they're a team that's emerging and wants to fight in the Atlantic Division and when you start 0-3-0, everybody is talking about it. The fans are walking out of the building talking about it and people like us on the sidelines are talking about it and the pressure with each play and the pressure with each game mounts.

If you get behind the eight ball, your team feels that nervous energy, your coach feels that nervous energy and it's a tough thing to fight back from the entire season.

I don't think as a coach you ever want to say "We've got to win this game" every game and have that be the focus. You want to focus on the process, but if you don't have success, the process gets real difficult with your team, with your players, with the mindset.

If you don't get wins, you can see the wear in the dressing room and among the players. Team chemistry starts to take a hit and trust within the team becomes hard to build.

You can see it with the New York Rangers. They struggled to score goals. They weren't getting results, but if you watched how they played, they were fine. The statistics, the numbers and the analytics said they were getting chances and getting high-danger chances, but they weren't scoring much, and it's a storyline. They were squeezing their sticks.

That's one where you can focus on the process and say, "Stay with it. It's going to happen. We're not going to shoot six percent for the season. It's going to come back to the mean, and we'll be fine."

We've had a couple of different examples this season. The Detroit Red Wings' first game wasn't very good, and coach Todd McLellan was very plain in speaking about, "What we've done in the past and the people who have been here in the past can't accept it to be the same way again." They responded by winning five in a row and visit Buffalo on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNDETX, TNT).

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff also went to the whip after they lost their first three games, and they won their next two before losing on Monday. You can talk about staying the course, but eventually you need to have success with what you're doing and in your messaging and to see results for the players to continue to buy in and stay on the process.

So, it's an interesting observation from a distance just how important a good start is to the fan base, the media and the players in terms of establishing some belief in how we want to play and what the coach and the team are doing. The Boston Bruins, with their new coach Marco Sturm, are a positive example of this.

Some people picked the Bruins to be last in the Atlantic Division, and they started off with three straight wins and it turns out they're not going to be that bad. The Pittsburgh Penguins similarly have a new coach with Dan Muse and some storylines with an older group and pretty much everyone picked them near the bottom, but they've gotten some wins early in the season and, all a sudden, things don't look much different.

Where teams stand at U.S. Thanksgiving, as far as whether they're in a playoff spot, is solely a media conversation. It's not a team thing, but I can guarantee that every coach and every player have looked at the standings already to see if they're above the line to make the playoffs or below it.

I'd be surprised if there isn't a standings board in every dressing room. You don't necessarily need to scoreboard watch like you would at the end of the season, but you're like, "OK, we're in the mix." And if you're on the bottom of the standings board right now, you're feeling it.

Yeah, there's time. Yeah, you've got lots of games left. Right now, teams are five, six, seven games deep, but teams are looking at where they stand.

It's easier for a team like the Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup the past two seasons, to lose three games in a row in October and not be as concerned about it. And this early in the season, if you win two games in a row, you're going to jump up in the standings.

If you lose two in a row in the middle of the season or you go 0-1-2 in three games in January, it's not near the spectacle or the pressure you feel if you start 0-3-0 or 0-3-1. I heard from at least two different teams that their fourth game was must-win, and it's not far off.

It can go sideways when you don't have success and you're five, six, seven games into the season and you're staring at a long road with 75 games left in the season.

