Coach’s Challenge: PIT @ NYI – 7:07 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: New York

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Pittsburgh

Explanation:
Video review determined that Pittsburgh’s Valtteri Puustinen preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 12:56 (7:04 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Kucherov becomes 5th player in NHL history to get 100 assists in season

Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 1 schedule for 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL parity should make for exciting Stanley Cup Playoffs, TNT analysts say

Baggie Day Buzz: Hamilton may have played for Devils in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Capitals goalie Lindgren discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

NHL Buzz: Dadonov to return from injury for Stars against Blues

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

State Your Case: Rangers or Capitals in 1st round of playoffs

St. Louis to remain Canadiens coach for next 3 seasons

Celebrini, top projected pick, discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 17

Kreider says playing for Rangers a ‘privilege’ heading into playoffs

State Your Case: Bruins or Maple Leafs in 1st round of playoffs

NHL, NHLPA makes huge impact on communities throughout 2023-24 season

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Fleury signs 1-year contract with Wild, will play final season in 2024-25

State Your Case: Panthers or Lightning in 1st round of playoffs

Red Wings improve, but miss playoffs for 8th straight season 