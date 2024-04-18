Coach’s Challenge: PIT @ NYI – 19:44 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal New York

Explanation:
The Situation Room supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Bo Horvat’s stick was not above the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck at 0:43 of the second period (19:17 elapsed time) – 27 seconds prior to Kyle Palmieri’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

