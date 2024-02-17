Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ MIN – 18:57 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Minnesota

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Buffalo

Explanation:
Video review determined that Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Tage Thompson’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 1:30 (18:30 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bedard gets goal, assist in Blackhawks win against Senators

NHL Buzz: Tavares out for Maple Leafs against Ducks with ‘pretty minor’ injury

Flyers, Devils show up for NHL Stadium Series dressed as hometown characters

Rempe could make NHL debut for Rangers in Stadium Series

Jagr practices with Penguins on eve of jersey retirement ceremony

Stauber has shutout, goalie goal in same AHL game

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 17

CHL notebook: Avalanche prospect Ritchie thinking, looking like pro

NHL Morning Skate for February 17

Kochetkov, Hurricanes hand Coyotes 8th straight loss

NHL On Tap: Oilers, Stars meet with potential for plenty of offense

Rookies goalies Ersson, Daws likely to start Flyers-Devils matchup at Stadium Series

Hughes brothers playing together for Devils in Stadium Series ‘really special’

Devils, state of New Jersey on center stage during Stadium Series against Flyers 

Stadium Series showdown key step in playoff race for Devils, Flyers 

Devils defenseman Bahl wears Giants helmet at Stadium Series skate

On eve of NHL Stadium Series, Gritty, NJ Devil team up for football trick shots at MetLife Stadium