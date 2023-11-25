Latest News

New York Islanders Ottawa Senators game recap November 24

Sharks mascot rock paper scissors canadiens goalie sam Montembeault

Pittsburgh Penguins Buffalo Sabres game recap November 24

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning tonight

NHL Buzz news and notes November 24

Edmonton takes good step in complete win over Washington

Columbus Blue Jackets New Jersey Devils game recap November 24

Los Angeles Kings Anaheim Ducks game recap November 24 

Montreal Canadiens San Jose Sharks game recap November 24

Edmonton Oilers Washington Capitals game recap November 24

Nashville Predators St Louis Blues game recap November 24

Samuel Girard of Colorado enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 24

New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 24

Detroit Red Wings Boston Bruins game recap November 24

St. Louis gives Ryan O'Reilly painting for 1000th game

Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers

Coach’s Challenge: NYI @ OTT – 6:32 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: New York

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Ottawa

Explanation: Video review determined that Ottawa’s Vladimir Tarasenko preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Parker Kelly’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 14:11 (5:49 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.