Keller leading by example during Utah’s push for playoffs

Clayton Keller is not one to remain satisfied.

The Utah Hockey Club forward and captain is on pace for his best offensive season but feels he can still raise the bar and push his team into the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the same time.

“I always think I can be better no matter where I’m at, honestly,” Keller told NHL.com. “I think it’s just the constant work in the summer and during the season; before practice, after practice, before morning skate, and watching video.”

Keller has 77 points (24 goals, 53 assists) in 69 games in his eighth full season after being selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the No. 7 pick at the 2016 NHL Draft. He is on pace to surpass the career-high 86 points (37 goals, 49 assists) in 82 games he had with Arizona in 2022-23.

It has been a steady progression for the 26-year-old, who was named Utah’s first captain Oct. 4, 2024.

“It’s not just a one-year thing; it takes a lot of timing and sacrifice and effort -- that’s the thing I like most about it,” Keller said. “Maybe when other guys aren’t working and I’m working, that’s what I love. That’s something I’ve honed in on in these last few summers when we haven’t been in the playoffs.

“I’ve looked at it as a special opportunity for me to grow my game and get better. It also helps having great players around, and so many guys have helped me, so I wouldn’t have anything without those guys.”