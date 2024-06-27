Julien hired by Blues as assistant, won Cup with Bruins in 2011

Claude Julien was hired by the St. Louis Blues as an assistant coach on Thursday.

Julien, who last coached in the NHL in 2021, is 667-445-152 with 10 ties in 1,274 regular-season games for the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins. He most recently was coach of the Canadiens for five seasons from 2016-21.

Julien also won the Jack Adams Award as the top coach in the NHL in 2008-09 with the Bruins. The 64-year-old is 68-56 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including guiding the Bruins to the Cup in 2011.

The Blues (42-33-6) finished fifth in the Central Division this season, seven points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the playoffs and have not qualified for the postseason since 2022.

Julien will be on Drew Bannister's staff after Bannister replaced Craig Berube as Blues coach on Dec. 12.