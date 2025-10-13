Kreider, Rempe sing in Shoulder Check Mental Health Day video

The Shoulder Check and their push at raising awareness for mental health took another step Friday with the release of a short film featuring players from the NHL and youth hockey signing "Lean on Me" to commemorate World Mental Health Day.
Anaheim Ducks forward Chris Kreider joined former New York Rangers teammates Matt Rempe, Jonathan Quick and Adam Fox, Trevor Zegras of the Philadelphia Flyers, Spencer Knight of the Chicago Blackhawks, Shayne Gostisbehere of the Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis and retired NHL defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, among others, for a video shot before the third annual Shoulder Check Showcase at Terry Conners Rink in Stamford, Connecticut, on July 24.