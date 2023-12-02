Bedard scores, sets Blackhawks record in loss to Jets 

Bedard surpassed Darryl Sutter (seven games in 1980-81) on the franchise list and his point streak (eight goals, four assists) is the second longest in NHL history by a player aged 18 or younger, passing Sidney Crosby, Steve Yzerman, and Sylvian Turgeon (seven games), and trailing only Nathan MacKinnon (16 games).

Arvid Soderblom made 25 saves for the Blackhawks (7-15-0), who have lost three of four (1-3-0).

Cole Perfetti, Mark Scheifele and Morgan Barron scored for the Jets (13-8-2), who ended a season-long three-game losing streak. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

Bedard made it 1-0 at 4:39 of the first period, converting a rebound of a Philipp Kurashev shot to the right of Hellebuyck.

Scheifele tied it 1-1 on the power play at 10:43 when Gabriel Vilardi drove to the middle and passed to Scheifele in the slot.

Barron put Winnipeg ahead 2-1 at 6:23 of the second when Nikolaj Ehlers sprung him for a partial breakaway and he beat Soderblom five hole.

Perfetti reached behind as he skated from the slot to deflect Dylan Samberg’s point shot at 10:06 of the third for the 3-1 final.