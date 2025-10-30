Blackhawks at Jets projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (5-3-2) at JETS (7-3-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach -- Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Landon Slaggert, Sam Lafferty
Injured: None
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke -- Parker Ford -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)
Status report
The Blackhawks could once again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Mikheyev, a forward, will be a game-time decision after missing a 7-3 win in Ottawa on Tuesday with an upper body injury. … Lowry will not play Thursday but Jets coach Scott Arniel said the center is nearing a return. … Perfetti, a center, and Samberg, a defenseman, each skated for the first time with their teammates in noncontact jerseys on Thursday.