Blackhawks at Jets projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (5-3-2) at JETS (7-3-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Landon Slaggert, Sam Lafferty

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Morgan Barron -- Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke -- Parker Ford -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)

Status report

The Blackhawks could once again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Mikheyev, a forward, will be a game-time decision after missing a 7-3 win in Ottawa on Tuesday with an upper body injury. … Lowry will not play Thursday but Jets coach Scott Arniel said the center is nearing a return. … Perfetti, a center, and Samberg, a defenseman, each skated for the first time with their teammates in noncontact jerseys on Thursday.

