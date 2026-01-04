Blackhawks recover, edge Capitals in shootout

Foligno scores deciding goal in 6th round, Knight makes 32 saves for Chicago; Washington is 1-2-1 in past 4 games

Blackhawks at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON – Nick Foligno scored the game-winner in the sixth-round of the shootout and Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

The shootout was tied 2-2 when Foligno ended it.

Teuvo Teravainen scored in his third straight game and Spencer Knight made 32 saves for the Blackhawks (16-18-7), who have won two in row.

Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard scored, and Logan Thompson made 31 saves for the Capitals (21-15-6), who have lost three of their past four games.

Washington forward Tom Wilson (lower body) left the game late in the first period after a collision with Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy. He was listed as questionable and did not return. Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas (lower body) was scratched.

Ryan Donato gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 1:13 of the first period when he tipped home Ilya Mikheyev's shot from the center point.

Strome tied it 1-1 at 4:46. Knight made a right pad save on Ethen Frank’s shot from the slot, but the rebound went to Strome, who scored into the open net with a snap shot from the left circle.

Teravainen put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 4:24 of the second period, roofing a shot at the left post thanks to a cross-crease pass from Tyler Bertuzzi at the goal line.

Leonard tied it 2-2 at 11:18 of the third period. Knight initially blocked Matt Roy’s shot from the point, but Leonard got possession of the rebound and backhanded it up and over the stick side of Knight.

Latest News

Bunting has 4 points, Predators recover late to edge Flames

MacKinnon gets 4 points, Avalanche rally past Hurricanes for 10th straight win

Islanders rally in OT after Matthews sets Maple Leafs career goals record

Chabot scores twice, Senators hand Jets 9th straight loss

Sundin congratulates Matthews on breaking Maple Leafs goals record

Binnington gets 1st shutout of season, Blues defeat Canadiens

Matthews passes Sundin to become Maple Leafs' all-time leading goal-scorer

Kucherov has 5 points, Lightning cruise past Sharks for 7th win in row

Barkey scores 1st NHL goal, Flyers defeat Oilers

Capitals celebrate Youth Hockey Night with local athletes

Blue Jackets stop Sabres' winning streak at 10

Bratt has 2 points to lift Devils past Mammoth

Robertson of Stars felt he was 'good enough' to make U.S. Olympic team

Crosby, Penguins stifle Red Wings for 4th straight win

NHL Status Report: Werenski returns for Blue Jackets

NHL players react to landing spots on Olympic roster

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Celebrini earned way onto Team Canada for Olympics, GM says