Blackhawks recover, edge Capitals in shootout

The shootout was tied 2-2 when Foligno ended it.

Teuvo Teravainen scored in his third straight game and Spencer Knight made 32 saves for the Blackhawks (16-18-7), who have won two in row.

Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard scored, and Logan Thompson made 31 saves for the Capitals (21-15-6), who have lost three of their past four games.

Washington forward Tom Wilson (lower body) left the game late in the first period after a collision with Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy. He was listed as questionable and did not return. Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas (lower body) was scratched.

Ryan Donato gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 1:13 of the first period when he tipped home Ilya Mikheyev's shot from the center point.

Strome tied it 1-1 at 4:46. Knight made a right pad save on Ethen Frank’s shot from the slot, but the rebound went to Strome, who scored into the open net with a snap shot from the left circle.

Teravainen put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 4:24 of the second period, roofing a shot at the left post thanks to a cross-crease pass from Tyler Bertuzzi at the goal line.

Leonard tied it 2-2 at 11:18 of the third period. Knight initially blocked Matt Roy’s shot from the point, but Leonard got possession of the rebound and backhanded it up and over the stick side of Knight.